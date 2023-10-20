Sounder trains available for Seahawks-Cardinals game

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is available for this weekend’s Seattle Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a news release.

The special service will be available Sunday, Oct. 22, for the 1:05 p.m. Seahawks game against the Cardinals.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.