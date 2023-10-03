South County Fire celebrates Fire Prevention Week with open house Oct. 7

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

This free event includes activities for all ages:

• Meet your firefighters.

• See a fire engine up close.

• Spray water from a hose.

• Learn about fire safety.

• Learn how to use a fire extinguisher.

• Practice hands-only CPR and more.

Activities will focus on this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Find more details at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.

Cooking is a leading cause of home fires in south Snohomish County and across the nation. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. Here’s how to keep your family safer and prevent cooking fires:

• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

• If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – away from your stovetop.

• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared.

• Install smoke alarms inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

• Create a home fire escape plan with your family that includes two ways out of every room and an outside meeting place. Practice your escape plan at least twice a year with everyone in your household, including guests.