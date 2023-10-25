South County Fire open house on Nov. 9

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Esperance Fire Station 20, 23009 88th Avenue West, Edmonds, according to a news release.

Visitors can drop by the fire station any time during this free event to meet firefighters and learn how to keep your family safer, including:

• Home fire escape planning.

• Lithium-ion battery fire prevention.

• Disaster preparedness, including winter storm readiness.

Families are encouraged to bring in a completed Home Fire Escape Plan activity from www.southsnofire.org/community-programs/kids to win a free prize.

The Esperance Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org.