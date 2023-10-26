Speed tables to be installed on two Edmonds roadways for traffic calming; other areas being evaluated

Two stretches of roadway identified through the City of Edmonds traffic calming program will receive temporary speed tables, the city said.

The speed tables will be installed along Olympic View Drive from SR 524 to 76th Avenue West and on 8th Avenue South from 15th Street Southwest to Elm Way — both areas with “longer uncontrolled distances,” the city said. Speed tables are longer and flatter than speed bumps, causing traffic to slow down without too much jarring like traditional speed bumps.

Specific improvements are still being considered for six other areas, selected from a list of 17 segments of road where residents had submitted concerns about speeding.

They are:

Main Street from 9th Avenue to Maplewood Drive

3rd Avenue South from Walnut Street to Pine Street

96th Avenue West from 220th Street Southwest to Walnut Street

95th Place West from SR 104 to 224th Street Southwest

76th Avenue West from SR 104 to 228th Street Southwest

84th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to 232nd Street Southwest

The city has been running an annual traffic calming program since 2015. The goal is to assist residents and staff in responding to neighborhood traffic issues related to speeding, cut-through traffic and traffic safety.

After selecting the eight areas for further study, the city conducted a detailed evaluation based on the following criteria:

determine speed of travel over 5mph over the limit

traffic volume

number of parks, schools, commercial businesses, senior center, etc. in proximity

length of uncontrolled distance with no stop signs and traffic signals

does the stretch have existing sidewalk or no sidewalk?

number of pedestrians/bicycle users along each stretch (following pedestrian/bicycle counts which are currently ongoing)

number of speed-related crashes along each stretch

number of horizontal/vertical curves along each stretch

The city said that traditional calming measures like radar feedback signs, striping and signage will be considered for the six remaining segments of roadway selected. Residents will be notified on how their stretch ranked and which ones will be funded.