Speed tables to be installed on two Edmonds roadways for traffic calming; other areas being evaluated

Two stretches of roadway identified through the City of Edmonds traffic calming program will receive temporary speed tables, the city said.
The speed tables will be installed along Olympic View Drive from SR 524 to 76th Avenue West and on 8th Avenue South from 15th Street Southwest to Elm Way — both areas with “longer uncontrolled distances,” the city said. Speed tables are longer and flatter than speed bumps, causing traffic to slow down without too much jarring like traditional speed bumps.
Specific improvements are still being considered for six other areas, selected from a list of 17 segments of road where residents had submitted concerns about speeding.
They are:
- Main Street from 9th Avenue to Maplewood Drive
- 3rd Avenue South from Walnut Street to Pine Street
- 96th Avenue West from 220th Street Southwest to Walnut Street
- 95th Place West from SR 104 to 224th Street Southwest
- 76th Avenue West from SR 104 to 228th Street Southwest
- 84th Avenue West from 236th Street Southwest to 232nd Street Southwest
The city has been running an annual traffic calming program since 2015. The goal is to assist residents and staff in responding to neighborhood traffic issues related to speeding, cut-through traffic and traffic safety.
After selecting the eight areas for further study, the city conducted a detailed evaluation based on the following criteria:
- determine speed of travel over 5mph over the limit
- traffic volume
- number of parks, schools, commercial businesses, senior center, etc. in proximity
- length of uncontrolled distance with no stop signs and traffic signals
- does the stretch have existing sidewalk or no sidewalk?
- number of pedestrians/bicycle users along each stretch (following pedestrian/bicycle counts which are currently ongoing)
- number of speed-related crashes along each stretch
- number of horizontal/vertical curves along each stretch
The city said that traditional calming measures like radar feedback signs, striping and signage will be considered for the six remaining segments of roadway selected. Residents will be notified on how their stretch ranked and which ones will be funded.
I support this program. Speeding in school areas and residential areas with many elderly people is very detrimental to public safety. Thank You, City of Edmonds!
I support this program, too, and glad the city is working to improve safety for us all. We just got a new stop sign on 76th Ave. W! So many of us who walk on that stretch are thrilled, as we have been menaced by speeding vehicles. People may still run the stop sign, but speeding is definitely reduced.
I believe most people want to do the right thing, but get in a hurry, don’t pay attention to our speedometers. Radar feedback signs to remind you how fast you are actually going, are a great way of gently reminding.
I appreciate this! We live on 76th and people come off of Hwy 104 and continue at the speed of 40+ or often people race down our street. It’s a residential road with a lot of walkers and cyclists due to the Interurban trail. Glad to know speed is being monitored.
Us as well. This stretch definitely needs something physical in the roadway to force people to slow down. As the person that filled out the community response form with the help of some great neighbors, I really hope 76th between 104 and 228th is prioritized!
I fully support this program! As a lifetime Edmonds residence, and “walker,” I have seen traffic and traffic speeds increase from reasonable to ridiculous (and dangerous, especially in adverse weather and/or when driver is distracted driving – at excessive speeds, crazy). Edmonds – would you PLEASE consider these deterrents on 104th Ave W?!?!?! This is critical. I live on 104th – a 25 mph zone – and drivers are frequently doing 80 or 90mph!!! This is a family neighborhood, with no curbs, and a park! (Plus, the extension of this road, on the King County side, HAS SPEED DETERRENTS!) Please. It’s not an IF but a WHEN.
About time for OVD!
The stretch on 96th Ave W from 220th to Walnut is a real problem. I walk that area twice a day and the speed of some vehicles makes my hair curl. I had one driver speed by and when I held up my hands to show a 2 and 5 (25mph) he flipped me off and made U-Turn and drove by me faster. I was so impressed.
How about 3rd Ave at Elm where it comes out of Woodway down to Pine? they go so fast in front of city park. Police hang out all the time at 3rd and Elm and catch them coming down the hill
We need this to continue down 84th all the way! So many speeders and so many accidents at the stop sign junction at 84th and 226th! Is there a contact we can request this from? Thank you
Here’s a link to the city’s traffic calming program webpage:https://www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=17272193
My understanding is that the roadways selected were for funds allocated in 2023 and the process will start over again in 2024, assuming funding is continued.
Bowdoin Way is also a haven for speeders. School Buses, trucks and cars speed up and down the street heading east and west to and from the Yost Park entrance.
Speed tables are better than speed bumps.
