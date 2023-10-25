Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Dungeness Crab & Wild Shrimp Cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Chef Scotty of Scotty’s Food Truck invites you to try his special of the week: Fresh Dungeness Crab & Wild Shrimp Cakes served on a bed of wild greens, with lemon pepper aioli. His crab and shrimp cakes are crafted with his extra-special blend of spices and veggies. A generous serving of fries are served as a side.

Come in early or order ahead, supplies are limited

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.