Sponsor spotlight: GINiology Lite — Craft a personalized gin recipe perfectly tailored to your taste

Giniology Lite is all about the recipe making. While attendees to our GINiology Class love the in-depth history lesson over a cocktail and production tour, the master class is a big commitment of time (three to four hours) that is not for everyone.

GINiology Lite is perfect for you:

If you are a graduate from our GINiology class, and want to create another recipe.

If you want to make your own recipe in a focused, 75-minute event time frame.

At GINiology Lite, dive right in. You taste more than 30 separate botanical infusions that are used to make most of the gins in the world, so you can taste each flavor independently. You will consult with Kim and design your perfect gin recipe. Then enjoy a gin cocktail while we blend your recipe for you to take home that day.

Our inaugural dates: Nov. 11th at 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. We are also happy to arrange a private GINiology Lite class for your work event or private party of six or more.

GINiology Lite class is $100 per person, including a bottle of your custom gin. The opportunity to formulate your own gin is, of course, priceless.

We’ll store your recipe so you can reorder again and again. When you reorder your custom GINiology gin, your bottle is only $50 plus taxes.

scratchdistillery.com/giniology-lite

190 Sunset Ave, Suite A, Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046