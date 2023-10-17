Sponsor spotlight: Like Barry Manilow, we’ll hate to see October go

October is the month of cinnamon-dusted love stories set on park benches wherein main characters meet wearing camel-colored pea coasts for coffee under trees with color-changing leaves.

It’s the month of portable grills at the tailgates and pastel stacks of gourds featuring big pops of orange. It’s an aesthetic, a vibe, a moment, and it is undoubtedly lovely every year, especially in downtown Edmonds.

Because October felt like a month celebrated by many a folk song, possibly something poppy by Taylor Swift (we’ll look forward to hearing what she comes up with for her next album since she did cover Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” back in 2018), this writer decided to turn to Google to see what the crooners have said about the first full month of fall.

The musical legend Barry Manilow came out swinging, with his poignant ode to the month, “When October Goes.” Here’s how Barry tied October in a bow:

“​​I should be over it now, I know

It doesn’t matter much how old I grow / I hate to see October go.”

And isn’t that the truth of it? When all the events are done, the pumpkin candles are blown out, and you’re starting to think about where you’ll gather for Thanksgiving, we really will all hate to see October go.

Here are a few reasons why:

We’re celebrating the season

Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, all October

You know we love to celebrate and we can get behind a friendly competition in Edmonds, so if you’re a downtown business, make sure you bring your cozy, creative juices to The Edmonds Historical Museum’s 11th annual Scarecrow Festival. And, whether you participate or appreciate, walk the blocks to vote on the scarecrows outside of downtown shops this month. Find out more, sign up, and vote here.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night, Tuesday, Oct. 31

Meet us at the Main Street roundabout — rain or shine — from 5-7 p.m. to show off your best costumes, trick-or-treat, pet cute dogs (as much as they and their masters are willing), and enjoy a spooktacular time with your neighbors and friends. Hosted by The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, this annual event brings together thousands of people, smiles, and fun-sized candies. Learn more about what to expect and plan your Halloween night out here.

Cue the coffee dates

Your favorite barista has probably been dreaming of October since last year for a few reasons, not least of which is what creamy drink they’re inventing to celebrate this cozy month that can and should be topped with a wrist-flick of nutmeg.

Queue up your friends, block your calendar at least once a week, and challenge yourself to visit all the downtown coffee shops. Let us know where you land with your favorite fall beverages by tagging @edmondsdowntown in your social posts.

Enjoy a show

Grab a bag of popcorn on your way into whatever is showing at The Edmonds Theater or see what’s on display at Graphite (did you know Vinbero sells popcorn in to-go bags, too? Just saying). Hey, make a whole night of it by dining at Charcoal in the same building as Graphite early enough on the evening of Oct. 19 that you can pop by all the participating businesses during Art Walk.

Consider a class

Interested in becoming the show, as it were? Put your creative juices to work at one of Cole Gallery and Art Studio’s in-house classes (watercolor, acrylic, nature sketching, and more) or join other writers from around the world during Write On The Sound, downtown Edmonds’s annual writers’ conference that features thirty sessions specifically focused on the craft of writing, marketing, publishing, and industry trends, and workshops on specialty writing topics. This year, the event is back in person at The Frances Anderson Center. Registration has closed, so mark your calendar for next year (or try to sneak in for a peek at Rick Steves — just don’t sell us out if you get caught).

We hate to see October go

You see, October will be full of goodness downtown, and while the temps may be cooler, there are still plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy it. So, mark up your calendars, plan some fun, and get as much out of your Edmonds October as you can — because, by now, we both know we’ll all hate to see it go.

— By Whitney Popa, photos by Matt Hulbert