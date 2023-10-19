Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Event Center and City of Lynnwood Tourism host successful hotelier networking luncheon

The Lynnwood Event Center and the City of Lynnwood Tourism joined forces recently to host a Hotelier Networking Luncheon that brought together local hotel professionals for an informative and engaging afternoon. The event, held at the Lynnwood Event Center, featured prominent speakers, including Erin Jepson, General Manager of the Lynnwood Event Center, Allen Oakley, Director of Sales at the Lynnwood Event Center, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, and Ryan Bush from the City of Lynnwood Tourism.

With a great turnout of local hotel professionals and representatives from the hospitality industry, the luncheon set the stage for an exciting discussion about the future of Lynnwood as a destination for visitors and tourists. The collaborative spirit was palpable throughout the event, as participants shared insights and ideas on how to promote Lynnwood and its surrounding areas to a broader audience.

Erin Jepson, GM of the Lynnwood Event Center, opened the event with a warm welcome, followed with a presentation that highlighted the upcoming expansion plans for the Lynnwood Event Center. These plans promise to enhance the city’s capacity to host a wider range of events, making Lynnwood an even more attractive destination for travelers and event planners.

The Hotelier Networking Luncheon served as a platform for forging connections, sharing ideas, and laying the groundwork for a stronger partnership between the Lynnwood Event Center, local hotels, and the City of Lynnwood Tourism. As the city continues to grow and evolve, this collaboration promises to elevate Lynnwood’s profile as a must-visit destination in the Pacific Northwest.

In the coming months and years, visitors to Lynnwood can expect to see exciting developments that will make their stay even more enjoyable, thanks to the dedication and partnership of the local hospitality community.

The Lynnwood Event Center is owned by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District and operated by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group.

About Lynnwood Public Facilities District

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District is a special municipal district that oversees the operation of the LEC and the surrounding property. You can learn more about us, our new name The District, our new branding, and our future plans for the property at thedistrict425.com.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes and surrounding communities.

With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 helps to facilitate and drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety, and more.