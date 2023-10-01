Sponsor spotlight: Medicare’s 2024 Annual Enrollment Period starts Oct. 15

Are you on Medicare or approaching that timeline? If yes, keep reading!

I am excited to introduce myself and share relevant information regarding Medicare’s 2024 Annual Enrollment Period in the coming weeks (AEP 10/15/2023-12/7/2023). First, I want to take this opportunity to tell you a little about myself and the work that I do.

My name is Kassie Radwick and I have lived in Edmonds all my life. My Baba and dad (Rolly Radwick) were in the insurance business in Edmonds, I am excited to carry on a family legacy in my hometown by helping people with insurance needs. My insurance career is dedicated to independently helping Seniors in the Medicare space. The most common question I get asked is, “How do I know what plan is best for me?” The only way to accurately answer that question is to analyze your health care and prescription drug needs against the different types of plans available to you. That is what I am here for!

I work as an independently licensed insurance agent and am here to offer free education and expertise on the plan choices available to you. My goal is to be your trusted and reliable resource for Medicare. As we age, unfortunately our health tends to decline. It is important when making decisions about your Medicare coverage to consider both your short term and long-term needs.

I approach this process with my clients compassionately understanding where they are in life’s journey. A big part of that is addressing what they’re worried about today and looking into the future. It requires the willingness to have honest conversations and a holistic approach, far beyond the newest, shiniest, benefit being highlighted on the insurance carrier postcards filling your mailbox.

If you are looking to feel empowered and confident about your plan selection for 2024, please reach out to set up an appointment today! There is no obligation to purchase anything.

Kassie Ann Radwick

206-586-7090

kassie@kassieannradwick.com

www.kassieannradwick.com

Disclaimer: Not affiliated with or endorsed by the Federal Medicare program or the government. Calling the number listed above will connect you to a licensed insurance agent. There is no obligation to enroll in anything. I do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently I represent 9 organizations which offer 56 products in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-MEDICARE, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.