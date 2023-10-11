Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck features Roasted Corn and Lobster Chowder this week

This week, Scotty’s Food Truck will feature Roasted Corn and Lobster Chowder. Back by popular demand, this chowder is laced with Atlantic lobster, roasted corn in a rich lobster base of potatoes, celery onions and secret spices. Chef Scotty thinks his steaming hot chowder is perfectly paired with fall weather!

This week, Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.