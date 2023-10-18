Sponsor spotlight: Special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week — Wild Pacific Halibut Burgers

Scotty’s Food Truck is running a two-day special menu item this week: Wild Pacific Halibut Burgers, lightly breaded with panko and served on a fresh brioche bun, topped with iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Chef Scotty’s special tartar sauce. This is served with a generous serving of tempting fries.

The special will be offered on Friday and Saturday only.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.