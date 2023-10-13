Sponsored: Stand out this season in Lika Behar Jewelry

There’s nothing wrong with following the latest fashion trends — after all, things tend to get popular for a reason–but sometimes, we want to rock an item of clothing or piece of jewelry that truly sets us apart.

It’s always fun to wear something that turns heads and draws compliments, so we caught up with Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers, to get his recommendations for those truly unique pieces.

There was no question in his mind which designer best suited that request. “We’re huge fans of the designer Lika Behar,” says Andy. “Everything she comes up with is so creative, and she uses fascinating techniques to bring her ideas to life. There’s no one out there making jewelry quite like hers.” Though it was hard to limit his selection to just a few pieces, Andy showed us some of his favorites, which we’ve highlighted below.

If you like what you see, you’re in luck. Cline Jewelers will be hosting an exclusive Lika Behar trunk show next week! Attendees will not only have the chance to explore an expanded collection of Lika’s jewelry, they’ll also have the opportunity to meet with the designer herself! The event is happening on October 17th and 18th, so mark your calendars.

Hammered Gold Earrings

These 24k gold and oxidized silver hammered ring earrings put a daring twist on the classic dangle earring style. “Lika is a fan of oxidized silver and uses it in many of her designs,” Andy tells us. “You can see it gives the silver a very striking effect.” Hammering the metals adds to the aesthetic, creating a rustic yet undeniably elegant pair of earrings. You may have heard the old adage that combining gold and silver is a fashion faux pas, but these stunning earrings prove that mixing metals is in vogue.

Gold and Oxidized Silver Dome Top Ring

Go daring and go designer with this 24k yellow gold and oxidized silver ring, featuring a solid gold dome top surrounded by a shimmering diamond halo. Yellow gold and dark gray harmonize in a modern color scheme, all while maintaining a classic appeal. Old-world details are common in Lika’s jewelry, Andy Cline says, thanks to where she is located. “All of Lika’s jewelry is created in her Istanbul-based workshop, and she gets a lot of inspiration from that city’s long history.”

Diamond Station Necklace

This diamond station necklace features three sparkling diamond clusters, bezel set in oxidized silver and accented by 24k gold. “Diamond station necklaces are a timeless style, very much associated with glamor and high fashion,” says Andy Cline. Lika Behar took this classic and added her own edge with the dark color palette, offset by pops of yellow gold.

Gold Cuff Bracelet

Once again balancing the old and the new, this bracelet blends the cuff style–which dates back over 7,000 years–with a modern design element in the 24k yellow gold and diamond twist. Cuffs were once worn as a symbol of elite status and power among ancient women. Make your own style statement fit for the 2020s with this one-of-a-kind design.

London Blue Topaz Ring

While topaz typically ranges in color from white to pale blue, London Blue Topaz is a special variety of topaz noted for its deep, dark blue hue. London Blue Topaz is highly sought after due to its rarity and mesmerizing color. It is associated with love and loyalty, making it a great gift for a friend or loved one. Of course, if you buy this beauty for yourself, we won’t judge–it’s certainly very tempting. The yellow gold setting and diamond halo help this London blue topaz shine to its full potential, while the oxidized silver band creates a breathtaking contrast of colors.

Moonstone Ring

Like its celestial namesake, moonstone has a captivating glow. Similar to an opal, it seems to reflect every color of the rainbow as the light hits it. Moonstone is one of the alternative birthstones for the month of June, and it is said to represent balance and healing. This 22k gold cabochon moonstone ring beautifully shows off this unique gem. You’ll have to see it in person to truly do it justice, so plan on visiting the store soon!

Shop Lika Behar Designs at Cline Jewelers for unique autumn looks

If you’re ready to spice things up this autumn with bold and beautiful accessories, Cline Jewelers is the place for you. You can always explore jewelry from Lika Behar and more designers online or in-store, but Andy says there’s no better place to start shopping than at the upcoming Lika Behar Trunk Show.

“It’s hard to express how excited we are for this event,” says Andy Cline. “Not only will Lika be offering a huge selection of her finest designs, but she’ll be available to meet with people, explain her process, and offer a glimpse into the world of a professional jewelry designer.” The event will take place at Cline Jewelers from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-18. Those interested in meeting the designer should call or text 425-673-9090 to schedule an appointment.