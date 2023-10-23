State Fire Marshal’s Office: Clearing vegetation reduces fire risk

Dead vegetation around homes increases the potential for fires. Washington residents can make their own property, their neighborhood, and community much safer from fires by clearing vegetation away from your home, according to a news release.

Washington State fire agencies reported 6,536 fires caused by natural vegetation last year that resulted in a dollar loss of over 3 million. Clearing dead and dry vegetation from around your home increases the survivability of your home in the event of a wildfire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following steps to keep you and your family safe:

• Remove leaves, pine needles, and other flammable material from the roof, gutters, and on and under any deck to help prevent embers from fires from igniting your home.

• Remove dead vegetation within five feet.

• Prune tree limbs so the lowest branches are 6-10 feet above the ground.

• Dispose of branches, weeds, leaves, and grass clippings to reduce fuel for a fire.

• Remove plants containing resins, oils, and waxes.

• Use crushed stone or gravel instead of flammable mulches.

• After clearing, keep your landscape in good condition.

• Move construction materials and woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home and other outbuildings.

• Increase your fire safety by making simple, low-cost changes to your landscaping.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.