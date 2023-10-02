Sunday fire at Edmonds auto dealership quickly extinguished

A Sunday afternoon fire at the Campbell Nissan of Edmonds auto dealership at 24325 Highway 99 was quickly extinguished with minimal damage, according to South County Fire public information staff.
A sign on the building facade caught fire and multiple units were dispatched at 3:39 p.m., according to South County Fire. The units were cleared “fairly quickly,” according to South County Fire, and most fire personnel had left the site by 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
