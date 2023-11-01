Treats for all as downtown Edmonds hosts Halloween

Posted: October 31, 2023 9
Trick-or-treaters fill downtown.
It was an Alice in Wonderland theme for parents (L-R) Nathan and Jordan holding Archer and Bishop.
Amilyah, attending her first Edmonds Halloween event, receives a treat from Jeannie of North Sound Church.
The Hoel family of Edmonds garner attention in their Under the Sea-themed costumes as a lobster, scuba diver, mermaid and octopus.
Spiderman (Hayes from Lynnwood) eyes the bowl of candy at the Edmonds Chamber Foundation table.
The Byerley family from Edmonds were dressed as Monsters Inc characters.
Ellie Rapp as Marge, along with friends Wicked Witch of the NW Alex Marchese and Steam Punker Beverly Rogers enjoy a ladies night out and people watching.
The Arnesen family arrives early to haunt Edmonds.
Up cycling balls to make a Skittles outfit in about an hour, Joan Scheetz of Edmonds strolled with friends at this year’s event.
Charlotte receiving popcorn from Sarah (aka Shrek) as Jacoby and Ellanor and Charlotte’s sister look on.
L-R: The Foy and Delgado families get together for an evening of fun.
Edmonds residents Leah and Brian pose with Mistresses of Evil Whitney Buckingham Beechie Meagan, as Mariah Woolery photobombs them from behind.
Captain America (Marcus) picks out a treat from Joan Hills as Jim Hills looks on.
Natalia the strawberry princess cautiously receives a treat from Cruella DeVille at Cole Gallery.
Rebeca the marshmallow looks warily at the person handing out candy as mom Perla helps her put the candy in the bag.
Mint Hot Chocolate Olivia is all smiles with her dad Chris the barista.
Kraken Michael hands out doughnuts at the Edmonds Bakery to astronaut Violet and Charlotte the rainbow unicorn as mom Emily looks on.
Barbie (owner Nataly Charnetska) comes to life at the NC Concept Store. Shelly Simmons provided the window dressing.

Downtown Edmonds drew a crowd of eager kids and adults Tuesday evening for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Halloween trick-or-treat extravaganza.

Crisp fall weather and clear skies greeted attendees, as representatives from businesses and organizations passed out treats — ranging from candy to popcorn to fresh-baked doughnuts.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME