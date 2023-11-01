Treats for all as downtown Edmonds hosts Halloween

Downtown Edmonds drew a crowd of eager kids and adults Tuesday evening for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Halloween trick-or-treat extravaganza.
Crisp fall weather and clear skies greeted attendees, as representatives from businesses and organizations passed out treats — ranging from candy to popcorn to fresh-baked doughnuts.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
