Verdant offering two cooking demos Oct. 18

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting two cooking demos Wednesday, Oct. 18.
At 1 p.m., learn three ways to eat squash in a free class taught by registered dietary nutritionist Christy Gofflast. The class will last for one hour, although those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m. Space may be limited, so participants can register in advance here.
At 6 p.m., participants will learn to make a “Fall Harvest Balsamic Chicken Skillet Dinner” in about 30 minutes. The free one-hour class will be taught by registered dietitian Amy Reuter. Those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 5:50 p.m. Space may be limited, so participants can register in advance here.
The Verdant Community Wellness Center is located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.