Verdant offering two cooking demos Oct. 18

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting two cooking demos Wednesday, Oct. 18.

At 1 p.m., learn three ways to eat squash in a free class taught by registered dietary nutritionist Christy Gofflast. The class will last for one hour, although those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m. Space may be limited, so participants can register in advance here.

At 6 p.m., participants will learn to make a “Fall Harvest Balsamic Chicken Skillet Dinner” in about 30 minutes. The free one-hour class will be taught by registered dietitian Amy Reuter. Those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 5:50 p.m. Space may be limited, so participants can register in advance here.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center is located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.