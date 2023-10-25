Washington State Parks and Rec launches new website

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has officially launched a redesigned and improved parks.wa.gov website, according to a news release.

The new, refreshed website has a modern, inclusive and accessible design. The refresh comes after many years of feedback from parks visitors that they struggled to find information on the website, especially when using a mobile device. Nearly 400 current and potential Washington State Parks visitors provided feedback on the design of the new parks.wa.gov website.

New features on the website include:

• Find the parks you want to visit. You can now search for parks based on their location, features and amenities

• Access information using assistive technology such as screen readers, screen magnification, speech recognition software, or keyboard and trackball mouses

• Get the information you need about the parks you want to visit so you feel safe and know what to expect before you arrive

• After finding a park to visit, easily get to the reservation system.

Parks visitors are encouraged to take time to explore the new website just like the outdoors; some items have have changed.

Washington State Parks will continue to gather feedback and improve the way things are written on the website so that information is up to date and is serving parks visitors, according to the release.