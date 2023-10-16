Washington State to release Small Business Guide in Braille

The Washington State Governor’s Office for Regulatory Innovation & Assistance (ORIA) is releasing its Small Business Guide (SBG) in Braille — the first of its kind providing information specific to all businesses in Washington state.

According to a press release, the guide represents “a significant stride towards creating an inclusive and accessible community.”

Highlights of the guide include:

Comprehensive Information: The guide supplies valuable information, links to essential resources, and outlines the steps for operating a business effectively. It serves as an indispensable resource for entrepreneurs, whether they are starting a new venture or seeking to grow their existing businesses.

Language Diversity: To cater to the diverse linguistic needs of our community, the guide has been translated into Spanish, Russian, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese, ensuring that language is no longer a barrier to accessing critical business information.

Business Lifecycle Support: The guide covers various aspects of the business lifecycle, including planning, running, growing, and closing a business. It provides business owners with a comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements specific to Washington State, helping them navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship.

In the guide, business owners can find information on business planning, licenses and permits, hiring and employer responsibilities, paying taxes and getting financing.

“I’m proud of our state’s commitment to accessibility, and it’s ensuring that everyone has a chance to succeed regardless of their barriers,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “The Braille Small Business Guide is a sign of our commitment to inclusion and valuing the contributions of all Washingtonians.”

The guide’s official release will occur at the Thursday, Oct. 19 Deaf/Blind Small Business Workshop hosted by the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing from the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) and The Hearing, Speech, and Deaf Center. The workshop will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Hearing, Speech, and Deaf Center, 1625 19th Ave., Seattle.

You can register for the workshop here.

The guide will also be available here starting Oct. 20.