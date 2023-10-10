Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Edmonds

A woman in her 70s was transported to a hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car at Main Street and Maplewood Drive, according to a report from South County Fire.
Medical units were dispatched at about 1:40 p.m., said South County Fire Public Information Officer Christie Veley. The woman, who witnesses said was crossing Main Street in an unmarked crosswalk, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The intersection at Main Street and Maplewood Drive was re-opened shortly after 2 p.m.
