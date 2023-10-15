Woodway Town Council scheduled to appoint new councilmember Oct. 16

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled at its Monday, Oct. 16 meeting to interview candidates for the vacant Position 3 council seat and make a selection. Four people have applied for the position, left vacant following the resignation of Brian Bogen. They are:
Diane Cashman
Steve Johnson
Steven Mitchell
Craig Paladeau
You can read more about them in the council agenda packet here.
There will be two public comment periods during the meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. at Woodway Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway). The meeting also may be accessed via Microsoft Teams. Click here for the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 711 851 998#.
