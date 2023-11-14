Avis Schwab reflects on her time as a ‘Donut Dolly’ in Vietnam

In 1967, Avis Schwab was returning home to Seattle after a two-year service in the Peace Corps in Venezuela. She was glad to be going home but was apprehensive as she had something to tell her parents.

When her Dad picked her up at SeaTac International Airport, she said, “I have something to tell you. I want to go to Vietnam but Mom is going to get mad.”

Her wonderful Dad said, “Kid, don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of Mom.”

A colleague of hers in the Peace Corps had told her about an American Red Cross program that sent young women to Vietnam. They had to be 21-24 years old, have a college degree, be single and have a great personality. Their role was to bring a bit of home to the troops in Vietnam.

They did not brandish guns or crawl in the trenches but were armed only with smiles and hand-made games. The Donut Dollies risked their lives every day to achieve their mission of cheering up and bringing a sense of home to the U.S. troops, holding the line in the emotional battlefield of war.

As Avis learned about this program she thought long and hard about volunteering for a program that would send her to a war zone. The anti-American sentiment in Central America at the time pushed her to apply as she wanted to help our soldiers. Avis applied and was accepted where only one out of six applicants was selected.

Donut Dollies date back to World War II where female Red Cross volunteers visited soldiers in the field with special clubmobiles that carried coffee and donuts they made, hence the name Donut Dollies.

Donut Dollies also served during the Korean War. In Vietnam, their mission was to boost morale with song, board games or just their presence.

Since they no longer made donuts, they were officially known as Supplemental Recreational Activities Overseas (SRAO) program staff; not a name that rolls off your tongue. Instead, they were affectionately known as Donut Dollies and the name stuck.