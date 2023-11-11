Beverly Elementary Holiday Market Nov. 18 to feature Children’s Maker Market

The Beverly Elementary School PTA is sponsoring a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The school is located at 5221 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The event will feature a Children’s Makers Market, with Beverly Elementary student entrepreneurs setting up their own booths and selling handmade items. Some of the students even plan to donate a portion of their proceeds to charities such as a local animal shelter.

In addition to the children’s market, the holiday market will include a variety of items made by local crafters/makers such as resin art, home art, decorative items, jewelry, crochet and handmade cards.