Beverly Elementary students sell their wares during holiday market

Colorful crochet Sunflower Turtles are displayed and hand-crafted by Chole.
Shoppers and sellers gathered at Beverly Elementary School Saturday for the school’s holiday market. The event — sponsored by the school’s PTA — also featured a Children’s Makers Market, with Beverly Elementary student entrepreneurs setting up their own booths and selling handmade items.
— Photos by Misha Carter
