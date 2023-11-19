Beverly Elementary students sell their wares during holiday market

Colorful crochet Sunflower Turtles are displayed and hand-crafted by Chole.

Down To Earth Dog Treats creator Judah is helped by his sister Zoe.

Shoppers and sellers gathered at Beverly Elementary School Saturday for the school’s holiday market. The event — sponsored by the school’s PTA — also featured a Children’s Makers Market, with Beverly Elementary student entrepreneurs setting up their own booths and selling handmade items.

— Photos by Misha Carter