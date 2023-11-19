Beverly Elementary students sell their wares during holiday market

48 mins ago 6
Makenna shows her handmade bookmarks and Roman sells his homemade soap.
Fiona and her mom sell Colorstreet beauty products for the holiday season.
Polymer clay artist Joycelyn Doffner of Aunty Monstera sets up her booth of original jewelry based on nature.

Colorful crochet Sunflower Turtles are displayed and hand-crafted by Chole.

 

 

Down To Earth Dog Treats creator Judah is helped by his sister Zoe. 

Hot chocolate with whipped cream was a huge hit for kids and adults.
Licia Young designs her own jewelry and beadwork.
Designer Breia Mallett creates custom paper goods and cards for the special moments in life.
Theresa Percy from Hearthside and Home sold Christmas decorations for inside and outside the home.

Shoppers and sellers gathered at Beverly Elementary School Saturday for the school’s holiday market. The event — sponsored by the school’s PTA — also featured a Children’s Makers Market, with Beverly Elementary student entrepreneurs setting up their own booths and selling handmade items.

— Photos by Misha Carter

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME