Blue Collar Dog House offering free Santa photos, new boarding service

Blue Collar Dog House — which provides dog day care, boarding and grooming services in Edmonds — is offering free Santa photos for pets and their owners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.
Dress up in your favorite holiday attire. Hot beverages, cookies and dog treats will be provided. Spaces are limited, so arrive early to secure your spot in line.
Owned and operated by Edmonds natives Wade and Jessica Anderson, Blue Collar Dog House is now providing a kennel-free dog-boarding service. All overnight stays include a variety of amenities, including a 12,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor play space, brushing and coat maintenance, medication administration, a plumbed indoor turf potty station, daily report cards and scheduled FaceTime visits.
You are invited to stop by for a visit or to book your trial online at Bluecollardoghouse.com.
The location is 180 W. Dayton St. #101, Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.