Citrus sale fundraiser benefits EWHS Music Program

The EWHS Music Program is once again hosting its citrus sale fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the EWHS Music Program.Each box contains approximately 20 lbs. of California freshly picked premium navel oranges, grapefruits and Clementine mandarins. Prices are below those of grocery stores and the EWHS Music Program receives $10 per carton.

Cost per box is oranges – $30, grapefruit – $30, mandarins – $40 and mixed – $34.

Order online between now and Nov. 15 here.

Buy as many boxes as you like. You can even donate one or more to the Edmonds Food Bank and the EWHS Music Boosters will make sure your donation gets delivered.

The fruit will be ready for pickup in early December outside the EWHS Music Department. The exact date will be announced once the fruit is ripe. For more information, visit the EWHS Music website at ewhsmusic.com.