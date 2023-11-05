City budget, parkland acquisition, Landmark 99 property on Edmonds council agenda Nov. 6

Meeting on Monday, Nov. 6 because Tuesday is Election Day, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to continue its work on the 2024 budget and will also revisit a proposal to acquire a one-acre property in southeast Edmonds that would allow for the expansion of Mathay Ballinger Park.

The meeting is scheduled to start an hour earlier than usual, at 6 p.m.

The meeting also includes a public hearing on the 2024 budget.

Other agenda items include:

– Additional discussion of the city’s proposed 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

– Revisiting a resolution concerning the approval of operating reserve fund use and addressing the city’s structural budget deficit.

– Adoption of an ordinance that would increase utility rates.

– Consideration of a 2023 budget amendment that would transfer $6.5 million in American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds to the city’s general fund. This transfer had been included as part of the 2024 budget, but the administration is asking that the transfer occur this year.

– Further discussion of the proposed Landmark 99 property acquisition.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can join this meeting virtually via Zoom at

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

You can see the complete agenda here.