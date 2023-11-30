City council to tour public-private partnership sites Friday

In an effort to learn more about public-private partnerships that could serve as a model for the Landmark 99 site, the Edmonds City Council will be touring three other projects — in Federal Way, Burien and Tukwila — this Friday, Dec.1.

The public is welcome to attend the tours, which will include the following:

10 a.m.-noon: Discussion with Federal Way staff of the TC-3 project

Location: 2nd floor conference room, Performing Arts & Events Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way, Federal Way

Noon-12:30 p.m. Travel to Burien Town Center at 400 S.W. 152nd St. with a brief stop to observe the development from 12:30-12:40 p.m.

12:40-12:50 p.m. Travel to Tukwila Village, 14350 Tukwila International Boulevard, with a brief stop from 12:50-1 p.m. to observe the development

In all cases, councilmembers will be traveling in separate van groups and will not converge to create a quorum.

The councilmembers are scheduled to return to Edmonds City Hall by 2 p.m.

The council is scheduled to decide at its Dec. 5 meeting whether to continue studying the 10-acre Landmark 99 property — now the site of Burlington Coat Factory — for future development or to stop work on the idea. You can read more here.

You can learn more about the Friday meeting on the council agenda webpage here.