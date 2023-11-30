City council to tour public-private partnership sites Friday

In an effort to learn more about public-private partnerships that could serve as a model for the Landmark 99 site, the Edmonds City Council will be touring three other projects — in Federal Way, Burien and Tukwila — this Friday, Dec.1.
The public is welcome to attend the tours, which will include the following:
10 a.m.-noon: Discussion with Federal Way staff of the TC-3 project
Location: 2nd floor conference room, Performing Arts & Events Center, 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way, Federal Way
Noon-12:30 p.m. Travel to Burien Town Center at 400 S.W. 152nd St. with a brief stop to observe the development from 12:30-12:40 p.m.
12:40-12:50 p.m. Travel to Tukwila Village, 14350 Tukwila International Boulevard, with a brief stop from 12:50-1 p.m. to observe the development
In all cases, councilmembers will be traveling in separate van groups and will not converge to create a quorum.
The councilmembers are scheduled to return to Edmonds City Hall by 2 p.m.
The council is scheduled to decide at its Dec. 5 meeting whether to continue studying the 10-acre Landmark 99 property — now the site of Burlington Coat Factory — for future development or to stop work on the idea. You can read more here.
You can learn more about the Friday meeting on the council agenda webpage here.
How about the Woodinville Mobeck site? Oops on second thought never mind.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.