City of Edmonds invites public to accessory dwelling unit code update webinar Nov. 30

Residents are invited to attend a live webinar regarding the update of the City of Edmonds accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 via Zoom. The link to attend can be found here.



According to a city news release:

Edmonds residents have expressed a growing interest in providing multi-generational housing to allow family members to age in place. This follows a national housing trend that provides seniors with flexible housing options that encourage smart growth within their existing communities. Multi-generational housing also increases affordability for new and existing homeowners as home prices and costs of living escalate.

The City of Edmonds Development Code now limits accessory dwelling units to attached structures within or attached to a primary residence. Recent state legislation coupled with local interest and growing demand has prompted a revision to the existing code to allow for the inclusion of detached ADUs, the city said.

The Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission’s 2021 recommendations included an update to the ADU code, specifically advocating for the inclusion of detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs). According to the city, this aligns with the housing element of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, which recommends revising accessory dwelling regulations, providing clearer standards, and streamlining their approval as a standard option for any single-family lot.

House Bill 1337, enacted by the Washington State Legislature in spring 2023, directs cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

To share detailed information, the City of Edmonds is hosting a live webinar, featuring a presentation and a Q&A session. This allows the community to engage with city staff, addressing any questions or concerns they may have, the city said.

For further information and updates, visit City of Edmonds DADU webpage.