Cline Jewelers opens for business in new location

The doors are open, the paper is off the windows, the jewelry is on display and passersby are stopping in their tracks to watch artisans at work through the big picture window that looks right into the new Cline Jewelers location.

Earlier this year, Cline Jewelers began the big move from its former 5th Avenue store to the new space two blocks away — on the northeast corner of 5th and Main — and on Nov. 1 welcomed the first customers into the expanded space

“There’s still some additional signage to go up outside and a few more things we’ll be adding to the interior, but we’re here and ready to serve our customers,” said owner Andy Cline.

The new store is bright, spacious and welcoming. The layout invites browsing, and there’s even a fireplace nook for sitting and enjoying the ambiance. The jewelry cases are well-lit and strategically spaced throughout the store to leave plenty of room to move around without feeling cramped.

Formerly relegated to a back room, the workshop is now on full display behind windows where passersby on the sidewalk and customers in the store get a full view of artisans at work creating and repairing jewelry.

“The additional space – almost four times more than in the former location – means a greater selection of everything from bridal to custom to estate and vintage jewelry,” remarked Cline.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel