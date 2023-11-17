Coffee with the Woodway Mayor scheduled for Nov. 18

Woodway residents are invited to have Coffee With Mayor Mike Quinn from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Woodway Town Hall.
Bring your questions and be prepared to spend time with your neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas.
Town Hall is located at 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.
