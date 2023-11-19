Community Transit, Sound Transit on Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit service will be on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the next day.

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Community Transit buses, DART and Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses, trains and light rail: Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Sounder commuter rail will not operate

On Friday, Nov. 24, all Community Transit and Sound Transit services will run on regular weekday schedules. Customer Care phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The RideStore will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Community Transit, check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules, or use Plan My Trip. Holiday schedule information for Sound Transit is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.