Community Transit, Sound Transit on Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit service will be on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the next day.
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Community Transit buses, DART and Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit buses, trains and light rail: Sunday schedule
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
- Sounder commuter rail will not operate
On Friday, Nov. 24, all Community Transit and Sound Transit services will run on regular weekday schedules. Customer Care phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The RideStore will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For Community Transit, check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules, or use Plan My Trip. Holiday schedule information for Sound Transit is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.