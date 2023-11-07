Council agrees to let staff finish work on Landmark 99 proposal; OKs parkland agreement and utility rate increase

After impassioned debate, the Edmonds City Council Monday night decided not to move forward with a resolution asking the city to stop work on the proposed Landmark 99 project. Instead, councilmembers voted 4-3 to postpone a vote on the matter until Dec. 5, which gives staff another month to finish its work on recommendations for the nearly 10-acre Burlington Coat Factory site in southeast Edmonds.

“We are in a fiscal crisis now,” Councilmember Dave Teitzel said in introducing his proposal to direct the city attorney to draft a resolution expressing the council’s intent not to move forward with the project. Teitzel noted that he was the swing vote when the council in June voted to approve a $100,000 refundable deposit on the property while staff explored the possible $37 million purchase. It is being considered as a possible site for housing, parks and public and community spaces — possibly as part of a private-public partnership. Now, the city is facing increasing budget stress, yet is spending money on real estate experts, land-use consultants and staff time to look at options that it can no longer afford, Teitzel added. “We need to get back to basics,” he said, adding the money spent on the Landmark site could instead be used for services ranging from sidewalks to streets to more park space to public safety.

Edmonds faces an ending budget fund balance of $6.64 million this year, requiring the city to dip into its reserves. The council held a special budget workshop in October to discuss possible solutions, including Mayor Mike Nelson’s proposal to transfer to the general fund budget $6.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $2 million from the building maintenance fund. The mayor has also proposed installing red-light cameras at six of the city’s most traffic crash-prone intersections, which he said will address traffic safety but is also projected to generate millions of dollars in revenue from violators.

Teitzel’s motion to have the city attorney prepare a resolution to effectively cancel the project was supported by Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Vivian Olson. Buckshnis said the city simply doesn’t have the money to pursue the measure. “It would be great if we had money grow on trees, but it doesn’t grow on trees,” she said. Also citing the city’s budget woes, Olson said she was hopeful that private entities would come forward to invest in the site.

Councilmember Jenna Nand, who lives close to the Landmark property, strongly pushed back against Teitzel’s motion, calling it premature because staff hasn’t had time to fully investigate options for the site. Pointing to the $13 million invested in the newly opened Civic Playfield in downtown Edmonds, she stressed that southeast Edmonds deserves investments too. “I encourage my colleagues not to kill this project tonight,” Nand said.

Teitzel countered that during a recent community meeting on the Landmark project, he spoke with two mothers who lived in the neighborhood and “they both told me they’d love to go to Mathay Ballinger Park…but we need sidewalks. That’s what we want.”

Councilmember Will Chen asked the two of the three department directors working on the project — Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum — how much money had been spent so far on the project and McLaughlin replied that it was less than the mayor’s budget authority of $100,000 without council approval.

Addressing cost concerns, Tatum said he doesn’t believe the city’s investment in the property will be close to $37 million. “I don’t think that we have been allowed to get to the point where we can tell you specifically what those funds are. I know that it will be significantly less than that,” Tatum said. “Once we get a partner on board, we’ll be able to understand what our investment in this property will be.

“I frankly am not committed to making this project happen,” Tatum added. “I am very committed to getting the right answers so we make an informed decision.”

Chen made a motion to postpone further council discussion on Teitzel’s motion until Dec. 5, and that was approved by a 4-3 vote, with Buckshnis, Teitzel and Olson voting against. Under that timeline, staff will hold another community meeting Nov. 18, then prepare a presentation to council — set for Nov. 28 — on site design options and community input, with council action the following week.

The Landmark 99 decision came after the council earlier in the meeting voted to approve a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency and authorizing the city to use general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses. The “fiscal emergency” language had originally been proposed by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis during a council meeting two weeks ago. However, there weren’t enough votes at the time to support the language, and the council agreed instead to title it a “structural budget imbalance” — although the final resolution wasn’t approved and a revised version was introduced Monday.

“I cannot go without saying we are in a fiscal emergency and so I am going to go back to my original resolution,” Buckshnis said. That resolution, with a few amendments, was approved unanimously.

In other business Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a purchase-and-sale agreement for a one-acre property in southeast Edmonds that would allow for the expansion of Mathay Ballinger Park. Councilmembers expressed delight about the potential purchase, which would expand the park’s footprint by 55%.

The purchase price is $925,000, which could be covered by the more than $1 million in the city’s parkland acquisition fund, said Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser said. However, Feser added that the city has applied for a 2023 Snohomish County Conservation Future Program (SCCFP) grant that will cover 75% of acquistion and related costs up to $880,000. The city’s grant proposal received a green light from the SCCFP board and is now awaiting county council approval in December.

Mathay Ballinger Park is already scheduled to see several improvements in 2024, including construction of an accessible path to the playground, a permanent restroom, parking lot improvements, a picnic shelter and tables, benches and a drinking fountain.

The council also unanimously adopted an ordinance that will increase the average bimonthly residential utility bill by $24.84 — or 9.5% — followed by a 9.6% increase in 2025 and a 9.3% hike in 2026.

The increase reflects wholesale cost increases from Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, which sells water to the city, along with ongoing water main repairs. In addition, the city plans to invest $20 million in stormwater utility projects that include long-discussed Lake Ballinger infiltration and critical work to address flooding in the Perrinville Creek Basin.

During a Monday night public hearing on the 2024 budget, the majority of public comments were focused on supporting a city budget request for a Climate Action Manager to help the city move forward in achieving its 2023 Climate Action Plan goals. Some commenters also expressed their opposition to a proposal for red-light cameras.

The council will hear more about the red-light cameras during a presentation by Police Chief Michelle Bennett during next week’s Nov. 14 meeting.

Finally, the council had additional discussion about, and made amendments to, the city’s proposed 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

Consideration of a 2023 budget amendment that would transfer $6.5 million in American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funds to the city’s general fund was delayed to a future meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel