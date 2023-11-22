Council learns that city faces even larger budget gap; honors retiring Dave Teitzel

As Edmonds city councilmembers and staff grapple with options for addressing 2024 budget challenges, the city’s administrative services director shared more disappointing news during the council’s Tuesday night business meeting. Based on the latest third-quarter budget report, the city’s estimated ending fund balance for 2023 is $3 million — $3.6 million lower than projected when the budget was prepared in late summer, Director Dave Turley said.

“Those are the hard numbers,” Turley told the council. “It doesn’t make me happy, I’m sure it doesn’t make you happy.”

Among the reasons Turley identified for the lower projections: Year-to-date real estate excise tax revenues through September are nearly $1 million under budget, with slowing development and high interest rates affecting real estate purchases. And while sales tax revenue is 3.4% ahead of last year, the region’s Consumer Price Index increased 4.85%. “This means that our sales tax growth is lagging 1.4% behind area inflation,” he said.

Mayor Mike Nelson’s draft 2024 budget, released in early October, had projected an ending budget fund balance of $6.64 million this year, requiring the city to dip into its reserves. In early October, the city council approved a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which authorized the city to use general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses.

Related to the budget situation, Turley on Tuesday night also presented the council with a “replenishment report” — describing the amount of budget reserves the city is using, whether the city anticipates using addition reserves in the following budget cycle, and the plan for replenishing the reserve to levels mandated by its fund balance policy. With a projected year-end fund balance of $3 million — and a required reserve of $8 million under the city’s policy — it’s estimated the city will have used 62% of its general fund operating reserve by Dec. 31.

In recent weeks, the council has been looking at options for both increasing budget revenue and cutting expenses. In late October, it approved tapping in to the city’s “banked capacity” from five years’ worth of property tax increases. These are tax increases the city chose not to assess at the time, but were “banked” and therefore available for future use. The council considered — but rejected, at least for now — a proposal from the city administration to install red-light cameras at some of the city’s most crash-prone intersections. That proposal was billed as a public safety initiative but also was projected to raise millions of dollars in revenue from fines issued to violators. The council also said no to two new staff positions, citing the city’s precarious budget position.

Another idea rejected by the council last week was an administration proposal to move $2 million from the building maintenance fund to the general fund. Councilmembers noted that the funds — aimed at addressing the city’s significant deferred maintenance backlog — had been generated through bond proceeds that the city will be paying interest on.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Jenna Nand asked Turley where the city stands on the budget, given the latest projections and the council’s decisions not to pursue recommended revenue sources. “The gap was small — it got bigger,” Turley replied. “We removed 5-and-a-half-million dollars in revenue from the general fund last week. We’re still in line to have a balanced budget, but it’s going to be an ugly budget at this point. We still have work ahead of us to do before it’s adopted.”

Stating he was looking forward “to working with council closely this coming year,” Turley also noted that Edmonds will have a new mayor, then turned around to look at Mayor-elect Mike Rosen, who was sitting in the audience taking notes on his laptop. “I have no idea what kind of things he’s going to bring to the table,” he said.

“He’s our new mayor. He will be providing direction to the directors. I’m very confident that he will work collaboratively — all those good things. But don’t ask me what’s going to happen in the next six months.”

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis raised a question regarding the whereabouts of Mayor Mike Nelson, who is on vacation and has been absent for the last four council meetings. Buckshnis asked if perhaps Council President Neil Tibbott — who has been serving as mayor pro tem in recent weeks — could ensure that the council gets the budget reports it needs to make decisions in a timely manner

Turley said he has been in regular communication with the mayor, including a discussion about budget issues three hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “The insinuations that Mayor Nelson has not been doing his job are incorrect,” Turley said.

Councilmember Jenna Nand then addressed Turley. “I think some of the confusion you are hearing from the councilmembers is it’s been made very clear to us from your boss, Mayor Nelson, is that we do not direct staff. He directs staff,” she said. Councilmembers have been asking for updated budget information, Nand explained, “and in your boss’s absence we’ve been trying to figure out how to properly channel those communications to you and other members of the administration. It’s very heartening to hear that Mayor Nelson has responded to your communications. He’s not responding ours. And we’re just very confused about how to proceed at this point,” she added.

Tibbott noted that Turley planned to have an updated report on the status of council amendments and the budget implications of those next week.

The council on Tuesday did approved a motion to allocate $6.25 million from Edmonds’ remaining $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the city’s contract for South County Fire services. Under a collaborative proposal from Nand and Councilmembers Vivian Olson, the council agreed to leave $250,000 in the ARPA account, possibly for grants to assist small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

Other proposals for addressing the budget crunch were discussed at length, but no decisions were made Tuesday. Councilmember Will Chen reintroduced a proposal — postponed from a special council meeting Monday night — directing the city administration to identify ways to reduce expenditures by $4 million — 7% of the city’s proposed expenses for 2024. City Attorney Jeff Taraday cautioned that while Chen’s motion was legal, the council would have no control over how or where those cuts would be made. The usual practice, Taraday said, was for the council to identify staff budget proposals that should be cut.

Councilmember Dave Teitzel offered an amendment that requested the city administration to develop a detailed proposal to reduce 2024 budget expenses by $4 million. After much debate on the pros and cons of this approach — including a concern from Council President Neil Tibbott that it would be difficult for staff to come up with such a list in two weeks — the council voted 5-2 to table the idea (Chen and Teitzel voting no).

The council also briefly discussed — but made no decision on — a recommendation from the Edmonds Planning Board regarding the city’s Comprehensive Plan vision statement. Councilmembers said they had heard from numerous residents who were upset that the planning board had removed a phrase “small-town feel” from the draft statement. Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin said that the board agreed to remove the statement after its student representative stated she felt strongly that it did not reflect the youth population or the city’s future.

And it received a card signed by Chase Lake Elementary students thanking the council for allocating ARPA funds to Chase Lake — along with three other Edmonds elementary schools — to fund student intervention coordinators.

The council offered words of appreciation to Councilmember Teitzel, who was honored at the last meeting of his council career Tuesday night. Teitzel, who sat on the council from 2015-19, was appointed in 2022 to fill Councilmember Kristiana Johnson’s Position 1 term after she died in July 2022. He did not seek election and will be replaced at the Nov. 28 meeting by Chris Eck, who won the seat in the November general election.

The meeting began with a proclamation recognizing Teitzel for his service, pointing to his “agreeable demeanor and professional discourse, and support mentoring and advising new elected officials.” It ended during council comments, with councilmembers thanking him for his contributions and wishing him well.

“I don’t think most people necessarily realize how many of us are on council today because of Dave Teitzel‘s mentorship, support and guidance,” said Councilmember Nand. “A true nonpartisan, Dave has broadly supported younger council members from across the political spectrum, and has always ‘walked the walk’ on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in local government.”

Teitzel’s “quiet work behind the scenes with younger community activists of color is a large part of why the Edmonds City Council of today is so much more diverse than it was when Dave first joined the council in 2016,” Nand continued. “Diversity does not happen in a vacuum; nontraditional candidates need influential allies like Dave who are willing to invest in their success.”

Teitzel noted his pride in serving the remainder of Councilmember Johnson’s term. “She set very high standards for us on council,” Teitzel said. “She was very collaborative, she was very even-tempered, she was data driven, she was non-partisan — I think those are great standards for us all to keep in mind as we proceed here on council.”

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel