Council, public weigh merits and risks of Landmark 99 purchase

With a decision looming next week on whether to continue studying the 10-acre Landmark 99 property for future development, the Edmonds City Council focused on that topic alone during its Tuesday business meeting.

Two other agenda items were postponed to a special council meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday night: amendments to the draft 2024 city budget and a consultant contract to provide a fire services feasibility assessment related to whether Edmonds should annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority.

The meeting started with Mayor Mike Nelson swearing in two newly elected councilmembers: Chris Eck in Position 1 and Jenna Nand in Position 7. Eck was elected earlier this month to replace appointed Councilmember Dave Teitzel, who didn’t seek election. Nand — who had been appointed in 2022 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Laura Johnson — ran unopposed during the general election.

The Landmark discussion began with a presentation from two city department heads leading the project — Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum.

Tatum began by noting that the city has arrived at its first major decision point since the council in June voted to authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the Landmark site, located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. The agreement included a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property — which includes the Burlington Coat Factory and Antique Mall businesses — for six months, giving the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea.

The council will decide at its Dec. 5 business meeting whether to continue work on the Landmark 99 proposal. That would provide an additional year to determine whether to complete the purchase. However, if the council next year decided to walk away from the project, the city would forfeit its $100,000 deposit.

During the council presentation Tuesday, Tatum said that over the past six months, staff has been negotiating a purchase and sale agreement with the seller — Eastern Investment Corporation and Southeast 888 Investment LLC — along with exploring a range of options for developing and funding the property. The city has developed a project plan and webpage, held two public meeetings that drew about 140 people total and engaged Roewe Works to help develop design options.

He then referred to “critical changes” in the original option to purchase that reflected council comments and concerns. Originally, the agreement had stated that 75% of the property would be restricted for public use with 25% for private use, but now there are no restrictions, Tatum said. In addition, the original language required the city to exercise its option by Dec. 31, 2024 and close by June 30, 2025. Those dates are now March 31, 2025 to exercise and Sept. 30, 2025 to close.

McLaughlin then took the microphone to address two issues: “the why” and “what’s possible” in relation to the property.

The city has a policy framework that supports acquistion of Landmark 99, including its current Comprehensive Plan, PROS (Parks, Recreation and Open Space) Plan, the Highway 99 Subarea Plan and a Community Renewal Plan, just released in May, McLaughlin said.

She pointed to a poll the city conducted in August and September 2023, which garnered 1,232 responses that ranked first, second and third choices for what to do with the property. While no specific uses have been determined yet, some ideas have included a police substation, senior housing or other community services. The highest ranked choice was a community center, followed by a recreational facility and a police annex.

She also addressed the criticism that the poll did not include an option to not purchase the property at all. “In this poll, what we were tasked to do from the council adopting the option to purchase was to explore what was possible on this site,” she said. “It is really up to our elected officials to make the decision whether we will move forward with this acquisition.”

(Related to that, during public comment, Edmonds resident Theresa Hollis noted that she took it upon herself to design a short online survey asking respondents whether they favor the purchase of the Landmark property. She intends to present the survey results to the council next week. You can view the survey here.)

During the first of two public meetings — on Oct. 21 — staff and consultants engaged with the community about what they’d like to see on the site. They also heard a range of concerns, from stormwater drainage to increased traffic to site accessibility.

The consultant took the public’s ideas and then developed three concepts, which were presented at a second community meeting Nov. 18.

The designs recognized “that we’re really looking for a site plan and a concept that adds that value that we wouldn’t see in a solely private sector project,” McLaughlin said. Among those amenities: enhanced streetscapes, wide sidewalks, bicycle facilities and open space.

Community members were asked to offer feedback on the concepts presented and there were concerns about “the how — how are we going to get there,” McLaughlin said. “I think that was indicative of where we all are: Excited about the prospect, have a lot of questions, need a bit more time to figure it out.”

With the range of opinions expressed and community involvement so far, “we’re excited that this project has yielded so much community interest and we really appreicate folks showing up,” McLaughlin said.

Tatum then discussed what he called “precedent studies,” involving public-private partnerships in nearby communities: Tukwila Village, Woodinville Schoolhouse District, Burien Town Center and Federal Way Town Center, ranging in size from 4 acres to 10 acres.

He also addressed expenditures to date — a total of $137,700 on activities ranging from option negotiation and appraisals, communications, development of conceptual alternatives and public meeetings.

The city has been working on funding sources as well. Tatum pointed to a $75,000 grant from Snohomish County to offset planning costs (confirmed during public comment by County Councilmember Strom Peterson, who spoke in favor of the project). McLaughlin added that the city has $300,000 available in sales tax to support affordable and supportive housing, which could be used for that type of housing on the site.

Tatum also addressed questions related to appraisals and the negotiated price of the property, which is $37 million or $84.43 per square foot. He said the price needs to be viewed in context of future partnerships with developers and their understanding of the project’s feasibility. The city has put out a request for expressions of interest from developers, and will have a report on those responses at the Dec. 5 council meeting, Tatum added.

He then gave an overview of comparable Highway 99 properties nearby and their square footage:

In closing, Tatum and McLaughlin reviewed both the opportunities and risks related to the site. Opportunities included its role in shaping the future of the corridor and delivering on city commitments to the Highway 99 neighborhoods. Risks include “opportunity costs of not pursuing other avenues if this fails to achieve a partnership” and financial risks including cost overruns and revenue fluctuations.

After the presentation, councilmembers offered a range of opinions and asked numerous questions. Councilmember Jenna Nand, who grew up in the Highway 99 neighborhood, pointed to the transformation of the town of Leavenworth into a Bavarian village, essentially revitalizing what was a dying town. Many Highway 99 residents are looking forward to a similar revitalization, she said.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis cited the city’s budget troubles, stating that while the concepts are wonderful, “we do not have the money to pursue this.” The Landmark process has “provided the citizens with a false sense of hope,” she said.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she wondered about the risks of other types of development coming into the Landmark 99 site that could negatively impact the community, such as an Amazon distribution center.

Councilmember Chris Eck added “it is prudent to spend time doing due diligence,” given the size of the project. “In my view, this potential investment in our community and this neighborhood meets many of the identified needs that I’ve heard from our neighbors,” she said.

Councilmember Will Chen asked about the costs the city would incur in 2024 related to pursuing the proposal. McLaughlin replied that the first step would be to bring a development partner on, and costs related to that would be minimal. She estimated $375,000 in consulting fees for 2024 and Tatum also said there would be staff costs. “This will be a lot of work for staff,” he said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson said she has “a lot of reservations and concerns” related to money that would be committed to the Landmark Property. She also questioned the timing of pursuing the property since the city will be completing its Comprehensive Plan update process next year, which includes deciding what amenities the city needs and where to place them.

“I feel like it’s the cart driving the horse instead of the other way,” Olson said.

During the public hearing, 16 people offered testimony on the project.

“This city has been kicking the Highway 99 can down the road for decades and we are finally starting to see some improvements,” said Lora Hein, who lives in the Westgate neighborhood. “This is such an incredibly golden opportunity.”

Recent city council candidate Kevin Fagerstrom noted that the Woodinville project cited as a precedent for the Landmark property is now in turmoil, pointing to a story published Tuesday in The Seattle Times. He suggested the city walk away from the project, adding “You are rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Council President Neil Tibbott expressed his gratitude for all those who are engaging in the process regarding the Landmark site.

“This is a very important decision for the future of our city,” Tibbott said.

— By Teresa Wippel