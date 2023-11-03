Drivers will see a lower speed limit on Hwy 99 through Edmonds soon

Expect to see a lower speed limit on Highway 99 through the City of Edmonds the week of Nov. 13.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the city have approved a speed limit reduction from 45 mph to 40 mph from 244th to 210th Streets Southwest, with installation of new speed limit signs to be completed the week of Nov. 13.

The reduced speed limit follows completion of Edmonds’ Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Project stage 2 improvements that were completed in August. As part of this project — aimed at improving both pedestrian and traffic safety — the center two-way left turn lane was replaced with landscaped raised medians and mid-block left-turn pockets along the entire Highway 99 corridor through Edmonds.

The addition of center medians on Highway 99 reduced the number of lanes from seven to six (three lanes in each direction) and now provides a physical feature in the middle of the roadway. This feature has the added benefit of reducing vehicle speeds, the city said.

In addition to city and WSDOT approval for the reduced speed on Highway 99 through Edmonds, Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood have approved the reduction in their jurisdictions, which included the northbound travel lanes from 220th to 210th Streets Southwest. In a press release regarding the change, the City of Edmonds said that the proposed speed limit is consistent with the speed limit in Shoreline, which has been 40 mph since the raised median was added as part of their Highway 99 project approximately 10 years ago.

This speed limit reduction will provide safer conditions for all modes of transportation along the corridor, which has daily traffic volumes of approximately 40,000 vehicles, the city said.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425- 754-5325 or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss (información de contacto arriba).