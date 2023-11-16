Eastbound I-90 overnight lane closures scheduled Nov. 17 between Seattle and Mercer Island

Eastbound Interstate 90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will be reduced to two lanes starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The left two lanes will close and people using eastbound I-90 Friday night should plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

Washington State Department of Transportation tunnel maintenance crews will perform scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Lid tunnels during the nighttime lane closures.

The work includes winterizing bridge hydrants, cleaning and inspecting fire detection cameras, testing emergency phones and shoulder sweeping.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.