Edmonds City Council to continue budget discussions during Nov. 21 business meeting

In addition to its special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, the Edmonds City Council will have a regular business meeting the following night — Tuesday, Nov. 21 — to continue its 2024 budget discussions.

The council will honor outgoing Councilmember Dave Teitzel, who will be attending his last meeting Tuesday night. Teitzel, who sat on the council from 2015-19, was appointed in 2022 to fill out the remainder of the late Kristiana Johnson’s term. He did not seek election to the position. Teitzel will be replaced at the Nov. 28 meeting by Chris Eck, who won the seat in the November general election.

The council Tuesday night is also scheduled to hear a recommendation from the Edmonds Planning Board regarding the city’s Comprehensive Plan vision statement.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can attend and comment virtually via this Zoom meeting link:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.