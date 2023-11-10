Edmonds Civic Roundtable to feature Mike Rosen at Nov. 16 meeting

Election Day is over and Edmonds Civic Roundtable has invited Mike Rosen, the anticipated winner of the mayoral race, to speak at its Thursday, Nov. 16 meeting.
Bring your questions. The meeting will run from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. To register, click here.
There is no fee for attending but contributions will be accepted at the door to cover the costs associated with the program.
For more information, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.
As someone who works in the nonprofit world, to “accept donations” to cover costs for an event where only speaker is a founding member of said NPOs leadership is questionable. It comes off as more of a fundraiser for the NPO if anything.
