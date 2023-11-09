Edmonds College and YWCA partner to provide free technology classes for low-income students

Edmonds College’s Continuing Education department is partnering with the YWCA at Somerset Village to provide free weekly, after-school technology classes for low-income middle and high school students.

The classes run through the end of the year and will teach elements of cybersecurity and, eventually, YouTube content creation, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to start this partnership between the YWCA and Edmonds College because programs like this provide access to resources and tools that, historically, not every young person has had access to,” said Director of Continuing Education Jake Slade. “Edmonds College and the Continuing Education department are committed to serving all learners regardless of their economic background, and this program and partnership are a testament to that commitment.”

The classes are held on campus on Mondays and Wednesdays and typically have eight to 14 students. Students learn the basics of cybersecurity, including how to protect their devices and data from online threats. The YouTube content creation class will teach students how to create and edit videos, the do’s and don’ts of YouTube, and how to find their niche on the platform.

Instructor Isaac Whaley escorts the kids from nearby Somerset Village to the classroom on campus. The students do not receive credits or certifications for participating in the classes. Instead, they receive an education in a thriving industry and an eye-opening experience that brings them to a college campus.

“We’re working with kids who don’t have much experience with cyber technology. Some did not even know how to type a URL into a browser to find a webpage. We’re starting from phase one and bringing them up to speed,” said Whaley.

“Being able to provide this class is significant for them. These students could be the next generation of potential cyber professionals that navigate this space.”

For more information on continuing education at Edmonds, visit edmonds.edu/ce. For information on YWCA, visit ywcaworks.org.