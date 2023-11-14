Edmonds councilmembers field questions about biennnial budget process

Edmonds City Council Finance Committee members Will Chen and Susan Paine gathered with seven community members at Cafe Louvre Nov. 11 to answer questions about the City of Edmonds’ planned move to a biennial budget. Attendees included Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, former Chair of the Edmonds Planning Board Roger Pence, Edmonds Port Commission Secretary Jay Grant, Edmonds Economic Development Commission (EDC) Vice Chair Kevin Harris, EDC Commissioner Darrol Haugand Edmonds residents David Gordon and Bill Derry

Understanding the biennial budget

A municipal biennial budget covers a period of two years. The City of Edmonds now operates on an annual budget cycle, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The city council this year approved a plan to move the city to a biennial budget, with the first cycle starting in 2025.

Proponents of biennial budgeting say it allows organizations and governments to develop strategies and initiatives that span multiple fiscal years, which can be beneficial for long-term projects and programs.

Chen, who chairs the finance committee, said in a recent interview that the City of Edmonds used to operate under a biennial budget until the 2008 recession. “The city has been using an annual budget since 2008 and is planning on going back to the biennial budget starting the 2025–2026 budget cycle,” he said. “The main reason is to have better planning with large capital projects, such as the Highway 99 revitalization. In addition, staff and council time can be used to focus on non-budget related projects such as policy development and city code rewrite.”

Chen started Saturday’s meeting by asking what the City of Edmonds should do with a biennial budget. Paine said that a biennial budget would include quarterly reports that are more detailed than what the Edmonds City Council is currently getting.

“Most of the projects the city takes on are more than one-year projects,” Paine said. “It makes sense to have a biennial budget. We can always make amendments at any point in time. It will also free up [Administrative Services] Director Turley’s time to do more specialized reporting back to the council.”

Edmonds Economic Development Commission member Darrol Haug asked if the council were to adopt a biennial budget, would the councilmembers budget for a two-year window. “Like if you start in ‘25 for the ‘26 budget, will you end up doing some form of a tune-up? Or will ‘26 be driven by amendments?” he asked.

Councilmember Buckshnis replied that the budgeting process would be addressed through city code, and councilmembers would check in one year after the start of the new biennial budget year.

Since EDC Vice Chair Harris works with the state Legislature, which operates biennially, he said that in the second year, there is typically an expectation “there won’t be a big gain” in spending unless there is an emergency.

Chen said he thinks that the council is ready to move forward with adopting the biennial budget, but he “cannot speak for the whole council.”

Haug discussed the idea of budgeting by priorities, a concept in which councilmembers use residents’ input to decide how to use available revenue. Such a process would be helpful in preventing the type of budget issues the city is now addressing, he added.

Edmonds faces an ending budget fund balance of $6.64 million this year, requiring the city to dip into its reserves. Mayor Mike Nelson has proposed transferring to the general fund budget $6.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $2 million from the building maintenance fund.

“It is not the job of councilmembers to raise revenue,” Haug said. “If budgeting by priorities were already in place, we would have never had this budget emergency. Never, because that would’ve been smoked out right at the early onset that there were some assumptions of the ‘23 budget. That would’ve been caught before the budget was even voted upon.”

“When you do the budget amendment, you don’t get the analysis of what that means financially,” Haug continued. “Like you’re gonna do X, that’s nice. But you don’t know how you’re going to pay for it. When you get a budget amendment, you must have the financial implications that identify it at the same time.”

Port Commissioner Grant speculated that the mayor-elect Mike Rosen will be looking at the city’s budget from the “commercial side instead of the public side.” “[He] did grants and worked with the government. Biennial is an opportunity with the new mayor,” he said. “You can tell him what you like and not like, and hopefully, [he] would be open [to the input].”

How did we get here?

The meeting took a different direction when Grant asked about how the city got into the red. Both Chen and Paine replied it was a combination of factors, including inflation, new hires and increases in wages and benefits for some city staff. Chen said that the 47 people hired in the first nine months of 2023 were mostly seasonal.

Haug suggested that the council should adopt an after-action report, which is an assessment of a project that takes place after it has been completed. “If we make mistakes, you don’t have to be throwing stones at people,” he said. “I think it’s good to look at how you got here, and next time, how you avoid it, especially if you plan on multi-use.”

The City of Edmonds used to do biennial budgeting, Haug said, and in 2007, the city spent $1.5 million on roads. In 2008, they spent $0, and stayed at $0 for five years.

“Diane [Buckshnis] said let’s do budget by priorities in the second year (of the biennial budget),” Haug said. “Council should start some form of public group to do budgeting and budget analysis. If the finance committee says, ‘We want some help. Who wants to sit with us every two weeks and talk about it?’ that work alone would start change.”

Pence reminded those attending that the city council is a part-time body with councilmembers from various professions. “They’re dependent on information from the administration, and if you’re not getting the information you need to make intelligent, rational, timely decisions, then that’s a huge problem, one which I am confident the new administration will address,” he said.

Buckshnis said that it may take two years to fix not only the deficit but to restore public trust.

Paine and Chen have been hosting monthly finance meetings on the second Saturday of each month since June 2023, and said they will likely have these events in 2024. Chen welcomes Edmonds residents to give him input on location and time.

“I am planning on having these monthly finance outreach meetings if I continue to serve as the finance committee chair,” Chen said. “Format and location may change depending on public input.”

Email Will Chen at will.chen@edmondswa.gov.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng