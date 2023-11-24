Edmonds Daybreakers says thanks to community for supporting WINGO

Those attending enjoyed tasting a variety of fine wines (thanks to Daybreakers Rotary member Jeff Boyer — “The Wine Guy” (aka Jeff Uncorked) — as well as other beverages for those with different tastes. Also included were a selection of foodstuffs, savory and sweet, to enjoy between bingo games. Some who hadn’t played bingo in many years remembered just how much fun it can be.
In addition to bingo, a number of silent auction items were offered for sale and everyone had an opportunity to raise their bingo number to donate cash to support the club’s extensive outreach projects, local to international.
Since it was close to Halloween, all were encouraged to come in costume and the club shared their favorites:
Wanda Mason, winner of best costume
