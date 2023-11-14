Edmonds Economic Development Commission to meet Nov. 15

The City of Edmonds Economic Development Commission will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Brackett meeting room, Edmonds City Hall third floor, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The public may join at the physical location or virtually through Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 986 9668 5791. The passcode is 901513.

Among the agenda items is an update on the Landmark Advisory Committee and Workgroup and a review of the joint meeting with the Edmonds Planning Board regarding the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.