Edmonds Floretum Garden Club holds annual wreath sale Dec. 2-3

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is holding its annual wreath sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3 (if needed), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or until the wreaths are sold out.

Prices are typically $15-30, according to a news release. Plan to come down early to 310 Sunset Avenue North to snag your favorite wreaths, swags and small table arrangements crafted mainly with fresh material from local gardens.

You’re sure to see unusual combinations of evergreens, flower remnants, seed heads, cones, colorful twigs and other treasures.

Floretum has been beautifying Edmonds since 1922, including sponsoring and planting corner gardens and hanging baskets. It conducts a very popular plant sale in May, and offers an annual scholarship to horticulture students. Visit the club’s website to learn more, and you can also find Floretum on Facebook and Instagram.