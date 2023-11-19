Edmonds’ Haus of Dogs hosting adoption event Nov. 19

The Haus of Dogs in Firdale Village is hosting an adoption event Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-3 p.m.
Six dogs will be up for adoption — Tim, Zeno and Zena from 1-2 p.m. and Jim, Trigger and Missy from 2-3 p.m. You can learn more about the dogs and see photos here.
The address is 9657 Firdale Ave., second floor, rear building, in Edmonds.
