Edmonds’ Haus of Dogs hosting adoption event Nov. 19

The Haus of Dogs in Firdale Village is hosting an adoption event Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-3 p.m.

Six dogs will be up for adoption — Tim, Zeno and Zena from 1-2 p.m. and Jim, Trigger and Missy from 2-3 p.m. You can learn more about the dogs and see photos here.

The address is 9657 Firdale Ave., second floor, rear building, in Edmonds.