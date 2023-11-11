Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee seeks applicants

The City of Edmonds’ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting applications to fill an opening. Applicants must be involved in an organization, business or activity that generates lodging-tax revenues in the City of Edmonds.

The committee provides advice and recommendations to the Edmonds City Council regarding the lodging tax, including any proposals to impose a new lodging tax, raise the rate of an existing tax, repeal an exemption from the lodging tax or change the use of the tax proceeds. The committee also reviews requests for funds directly related to this tax. The committee is made up of one city councilmember and equal representation of citizens who represent either generators or users of this tax.

Committee members are appointed by the city council and need not be residents of Edmonds; however, familiarity with Edmonds and local business is preferred. The committee generally meets quarterly for approximately one hour. Terms are for one year, renewable annually.

Apply online by clicking the application on this city webpage.

Or obtain an application by contacting Edmonds City Hall directly:

Email: megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov

Phone: 425.775.7724

City hall: First floor reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.