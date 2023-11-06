Edmonds Planning Board, Economic Development Commission to discuss Comprehensive Plan Update at Nov. 8 meeting

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Nov. 8 meeting will hold a joint discussion with the Edmonds Economic Development Commission regarding the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The planning board is also scheduled to review the draft Comprehensive Plan vision statement

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also watch the meeting remotely via this link. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978.

You can see the complete agenda here.