Edmonds Planning Board Nov. 29 to hold public hearing on critical aquifer recharge area code

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled at its Wednesday, Nov. 29 meeting to hold a public hearing on the city’s draft aquifer recharge area code. The code addresses protecting public groundwater drinking supplies from potential contamination and ensuring adequate groundwater availability.

In new business, the board will consider a code amendment for implementing detached accessory dwelling units to comply with Washington State House Bill 1337 – “Expanding housing options by easing barriers to the construction and use of accessory dwelling units.”

The board is also set to continue discussing tree code amendments.

The hybrid meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. Here’s the Zoom link for those attending online. Meeting ID: 873 2287 2194 Passcode: 007978.

Or attend via telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.