Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 17-24, 2023

Oct. 17
6900 block 160th Street Southwest: A man reported his wallet and vehicle key were stolen from inside his residence.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of custodial issues between ex-husband and ex-wife.
600 block Edmonds Way: A drunk-driving investigation led to an arrest for traffic offenses. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
Oct. 18
7600 block 234th Street Southwest: Multiple witnesses heard gunshots outside of homes. A spent shell casing was found on the street. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business. He was not located.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location at the request of management.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A disagreement between a tenant and apartment employee was reported to police.
300 block 6th Avenue North: An unknown suspect drew graffiti on the ground at a park.
100 block Pine Street: Fraudulent charges were made from the victim’s bank account. No suspect identified.
19100 block 83rd Avenue West: Police investigated a protection-order violation and referred criminal charges to the prosecutor.
9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man had fraudulent charges made on his account through an app. No suspect information.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.
600 block Aloha Way: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife.
Oct. 19
24000 block Firdale Avenue: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI/hit and run after running over a fire hydrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman who was detained for shoplifting was arrested for a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man who stolen beer from a store was booked into jail for third-degree theft.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A BB pellet hole was found in a residence window. No suspect information.
235oo block Edmonds Way: A couple had an argument. No reported crime.
800 block Somerset Lane: A student received a third-party threat.
21400 block Highway 99: A man contacted police for a civil incident.
Oct. 20
6400 block 218th Street Southwest: An Edmonds officer provided assistance to a neighboring agency with interpreting during a DUI investigation. The suspect was arrested and transported to county jail.
600 block Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle was used in an attempted ATM burglary.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and caused damage to the door.
700 block Pine Street: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen requested to relinquish firearms.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman violated a court order. Charges were referred to prosecutor’s office.
19900 block 76th Avenue West: An attentive citizen thwarted an attempted vehicle theft
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after eating consumable goods and refusing to leave.
Oct. 21
300 block Howell Way: A man provided money to a caller who claimed to be with the victim’s bank, but was not.
500 block Paradise Lane: Police conducted a welfare check of an intoxicated man.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store. No suspect was identified.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked for DUI.
Oct. 22
200 block 5th Avenue North: A law enforcement vehicle received minor damage in a collision.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.
Edmonds Way/Pine Street: A man was cited for hit and run after crashing into a guardrail and leaving the scene.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and credit cards were used at various locations.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal disagreement was reported between siblings.
22500 block Highway 99: Drugs and paraphernalia were found on a person during a search incident to an arrest on an outstanding warrant.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between family members.
300 block Admiral Way: A man was trespassed from Port of Edmonds property for using power without permission or payment.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reported almost getting hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A located stolen vehicle fled from a traffic stop.
Oct. 23
76th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a vehicle license violation led to a warrant arrest.
100 block Main Street: Reporting party found a cell phone, which was turned into the police department.
400 block Bell Street: Victim received threatening messages from a known subject on a social media website.
500 block Homeland Drive: A man reported the theft of money and sunglasses but the man who he claimed stole them stated they were found in a bag of items that the reporting party wanted donated to a thrift store. Sunglasses were returned to the reporting party.
8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported that a fellow student on the bus made concerning statements.
24300 block 87th Place West: A stolen vehicle was abandoned in a residential area.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the owner’s townhome. This was related to a recovered stolen vehicle found nearby.
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. No suspect information.
23900 block Highway 99: A verbal argument led to a physical altercation at a motel.
Oct. 24
8400 block 214th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and several items were stolen.
188th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: A school crossing guard’s backpack went missing after he left it unattended for a few minutes.
500 block Dayton Street: Burglary of a storage unit in a condominium building was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A man used items inside of a store without paying. He was booked into jail for theft.
23400 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued over suspected infidelity.
