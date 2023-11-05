Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 17-24, 2023

Oct. 17

6900 block 160th Street Southwest: A man reported his wallet and vehicle key were stolen from inside his residence.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of custodial issues between ex-husband and ex-wife.

600 block Edmonds Way: A drunk-driving investigation led to an arrest for traffic offenses. The subject was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Oct. 18

7600 block 234th Street Southwest: Multiple witnesses heard gunshots outside of homes. A spent shell casing was found on the street. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business. He was not located.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location at the request of management.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A disagreement between a tenant and apartment employee was reported to police.

300 block 6th Avenue North: An unknown suspect drew graffiti on the ground at a park.

100 block Pine Street: Fraudulent charges were made from the victim’s bank account. No suspect identified.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: Police investigated a protection-order violation and referred criminal charges to the prosecutor.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man had fraudulent charges made on his account through an app. No suspect information.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle.

600 block Aloha Way: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife.

Oct. 19

24000 block Firdale Avenue: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI/hit and run after running over a fire hydrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman who was detained for shoplifting was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who stolen beer from a store was booked into jail for third-degree theft.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A BB pellet hole was found in a residence window. No suspect information.

235oo block Edmonds Way: A couple had an argument. No reported crime.

800 block Somerset Lane: A student received a third-party threat.

21400 block Highway 99: A man contacted police for a civil incident.

Oct. 20

6400 block 218th Street Southwest: An Edmonds officer provided assistance to a neighboring agency with interpreting during a DUI investigation. The suspect was arrested and transported to county jail.

600 block Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle was used in an attempted ATM burglary.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and caused damage to the door.

700 block Pine Street: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A citizen requested to relinquish firearms.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman violated a court order. Charges were referred to prosecutor’s office.

19900 block 76th Avenue West: An attentive citizen thwarted an attempted vehicle theft

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after eating consumable goods and refusing to leave.

Oct. 21

300 block Howell Way: A man provided money to a caller who claimed to be with the victim’s bank, but was not.

500 block Paradise Lane: Police conducted a welfare check of an intoxicated man.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store. No suspect was identified.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked for DUI.

Oct. 22

200 block 5th Avenue North: A law enforcement vehicle received minor damage in a collision.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business for causing a disturbance.

Edmonds Way/Pine Street: A man was cited for hit and run after crashing into a guardrail and leaving the scene.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and credit cards were used at various locations.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal disagreement was reported between siblings.

22500 block Highway 99: Drugs and paraphernalia were found on a person during a search incident to an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between family members.

300 block Admiral Way: A man was trespassed from Port of Edmonds property for using power without permission or payment.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reported almost getting hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A located stolen vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

Oct. 23

76th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for a vehicle license violation led to a warrant arrest.

100 block Main Street: Reporting party found a cell phone, which was turned into the police department.

400 block Bell Street: Victim received threatening messages from a known subject on a social media website.

500 block Homeland Drive: A man reported the theft of money and sunglasses but the man who he claimed stole them stated they were found in a bag of items that the reporting party wanted donated to a thrift store. Sunglasses were returned to the reporting party.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile reported that a fellow student on the bus made concerning statements.

24300 block 87th Place West: A stolen vehicle was abandoned in a residential area.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the owner’s townhome. This was related to a recovered stolen vehicle found nearby.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex. No suspect information.

23900 block Highway 99: A verbal argument led to a physical altercation at a motel.

Oct. 24

8400 block 214th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and several items were stolen.

188th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: A school crossing guard’s backpack went missing after he left it unattended for a few minutes.

500 block Dayton Street: Burglary of a storage unit in a condominium building was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man used items inside of a store without paying. He was booked into jail for theft.

23400 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued over suspected infidelity.