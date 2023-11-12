Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 24-Nov. 7, 2023

Oct. 24

8400 block 214th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and several items stolen.

188th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West: A school crossing guard’s backpack goes missing after he left it unattended for a few minutes.

500 block Dayton Street: A burglary of storage unit in condominium building was reported.

7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen without the victim’s knowledge, and located by a separate agency.

500 block of Forsyth Lane: An 80-year-old male with dementia went missing, but was later found at a restaurant nearby and returned home.

500 block of Alder Street: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in downtown Edmonds.

21900 block of Highway 99: A male used items inside of a store without paying. The male was booked into jail for theft.

7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A subject appeared to break into a package room at apartment complex and steal multiple packages.

23400 block of Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued.

23800 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked for misdemeanor warrant and possession of controlled substance.

24100 block of Highway 99: A rock was thrown through window during department store burglary.

8700 block of 236 Street Southwest: Charges were referred to prosecutor for mail theft and malicious mischief.

Oct. 25

23400 block of 99TH Place West: A woman noticed suspicious charges had come out of her bank account.

1000 block of Puget Drive: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23600 block of Highway 99: A shoplifter fled in a vehicle. The suspect was not located.

Oct. 26

191st Street Southwest and 78th Place West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

716 block of Elm Street: Mail was stolen from a mailbox. No suspect information at this time.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male committed theft and was booked into jail for theft 3.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A found gift card was turned in to the station and booked into found property.

500 block of Walnut Street: A citizen turned in a charm/pendant she had found. The citizen also wanted to claim the property if an owner is not identified.

23800 block of Highway 99: A adult male was arrested for first-degree criminal trespassing.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was suspected of shoplifting. Investigation determined no theft was confirmed.

8100 block of 236TH Street Southwest: A female reported being physically assaulted outside her apartment complex. Female only knows the suspect by first name. The case is ongoing.

24100 block of Highway 99: A local retail store reports a male and female stole merchandise from the location. Both suspects were last seen driving away toward the highway. Case is ongoing.

15300 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an area search for an assault suspect.

Oct. 27

10000 block of Edmonds Way: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported in a secured parking garage

23300 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole a tow dolly off an equipment lot.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A male was arrested an outstanding warrant and for possession of stolen property.

2300 block of Highway 99: A transient male was trespassed from local grocery store for harassing customers.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult female was arrested and booked for theft and assault at local store.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked for stalking.

Oct. 28

18200 block of Sunset Way: An adult male had his Social Security number stolen. No suspect information at this time.

22200 block of Highway 99: An adult male was contacted at a motel and arrested for a warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male committed theft and was booked into jail for third-degree theft and trespass.

900 block of Puget Drive: Charges were referred for DUI after a single-vehicle rollover collision.

7400 block of 208th Street Southwest: A male resident was arrested after assaulting his roommate. Male was transported to county jail and booked.

200 Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West: A collision resulted in discovery of stolen license plates.

Oct. 29

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole property from a business. He was arrested and booked into jail.

600 block of 6th Avenue North: A welfare check request results in forced entry of apartment to render aid.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: An adult male was trespassed from restaurant after refusing to leave.

8300 block of 234th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was investigated. The vehicle was determined not to be stolen but improper displayed license plates were seized.

22200 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect attempted to break into two separate buildings at an apartment complex.

470 block of Admiral Way: An adult female found a ring at the beach and gave it to law enforcement.

21900 block of Highway 99: Staff wanted a male removed and trespassed from business.

130 block of West Dayton Street: A U-Haul truck was stolen from hotel overnight.

Oct. 30

700 block of Aloha Street: A local church was a victim of check fraud and ID theft.

21900 block of Highway 99: A burglary suspect from other agency tracked to location via “Find My iPhone” capabilities.

500 block of Main Street: Pumpkins were smashed by unknown suspects.

23600 block of Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.

22020 block of Highway 99: A adult male was trespassed from a dealership for rude behavior.

19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: An adult female was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.

24100 block of Highway 99: Two shoplifters fled the location in vehicle after stealing items.

Oct. 31

8700 block of 182nd Place Southwest: Multiple mailboxes were broken into overnight.

1000 block of 7th Avenue South: A female has her dog attacked by two dogs as she was walking in a neighborhood.

9000 block of 240th Street Southwest: A female wanted to report a scam phone call in which an unidentified subject pretended to be from her phone company and requested her driver’s license information.

Nov. 1

21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found in a park bathroom.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult and juvenile male were arrested for shoplifting food from grocery store. Both released from the scene pending charges.

21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from location after shoplifting.

23800 block of Highway 99: An adult male arrested for a warrant.

Nov. 2

600 block of Edmonds Way: A burglary was reported at a local gas station. Suspects fled the scene and were unable to be located by police.

1000 block of 3rd Avenue South: Unauthorized purchases made on victim’s EBT card.

23300 block of Edmonds Way: A residential burglary was reported, the suspects fled the scene.

24100 block of Highway 99: Items were stolen from store by unknown subject.

Nov. 3

7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for assaulting girlfriend.

7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for a domestic violence court-order violation, and booked into jail.

900 block of Daley Street: An unknown female suspect attempted to fraudulently cash a check.

21900 block of Highway 99: A report of a female committing criminal harassment on a worker at a store was made. The worker requested to press charges. The female was not on scene when police arrived.

Nov. 4

23900 block of Highway 99: An adult male booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree trespassing, obstructing, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

23700 block of 84th Avenue West: An adult male trespassed on unoccupied property.

7600 block of 206 Street: Southwest: A male fell down inside a residence and police forced entry. Male was transported to the hospital.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male was trespassed for stealing from a grocery store.

23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop for police during attempted traffic stop.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was arrested for theft at grocery store.

21100 block of 72nd Avenue West: Stolen license plates were recovered, no arrest was made.

22000 block of Highway 99: A male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a rear-end collision.

9020 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residence after a verbal argument. No signs of assault were seen, no arrests were made.

Nov. 5

21900 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested on a warrant and was booked into jail.

7700 block of 228th Street Southwest: An adult female was arrested for assaulting her husband and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block of Highway 99: A female shoplifted from business, but was not located or identified.

Nov. 6

13000 block of Meridian Avenue South: An adult male subject was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and later found to be in unlawful possession of a firearm following a search warrant.

20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A warrant subject was picked up from SCORE Jail and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21500 block of 73rd Place West: A civil dispute was reported over a PayPal transaction.

24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole items from store and was booked for third-degree theft and four outstanding warrants.

22900 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled at apartment complex.

21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male shoplifted from grocery store. He was officially trespassed and given a criminal citation.

1100 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male and female reported being stalked by the female’s ex-husband.

21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespass from a local grocery store for selling food out of his vehicle.

17200 34th Place West: An Edmonds officer assisted a neighboring agency with translation on a burglary case.

24300 block of Highway 99: Charges were referred on adult male with revoked license.

1200 block of Central Avenue South: A male with warrant in Kent Jail was transported to Snohomish County Jail for booking.

23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was trespassed from a business and arrested for outstanding warrants.

Nov. 7

24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County jail for theft, warrant and obstruction.

8700 block of Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was towed due to public safety concerns.

100 block of 5th Avenue South: A domestic argument via social media resulted in a male following a female.

100 block of Main Street: A adult male was trespassed from business.