Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 24-Nov. 7, 2023

Oct. 24
8400 block 214th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and several items stolen.
188th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West: A school crossing guard’s backpack goes missing after he left it unattended for a few minutes.
500 block Dayton Street: A burglary of storage unit in condominium building was reported.
7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen without the victim’s knowledge, and located by a separate agency.
500 block of Forsyth Lane: An 80-year-old male with dementia went missing, but was later found at a restaurant nearby and returned home.
500 block of Alder Street: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in downtown Edmonds.
21900 block of Highway 99: A male used items inside of a store without paying. The male was booked into jail for theft.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A subject appeared to break into a package room at apartment complex and steal multiple packages.
23400 block of Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued.
23800 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked for misdemeanor warrant and possession of controlled substance.
24100 block of Highway 99: A rock was thrown through window during department store burglary.
8700 block of 236 Street Southwest: Charges were referred to prosecutor for mail theft and malicious mischief.
Oct. 25
23400 block of 99TH Place West: A woman noticed suspicious charges had come out of her bank account.
1000 block of Puget Drive: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
23600 block of Highway 99: A shoplifter fled in a vehicle. The suspect was not located.
Oct. 26
191st Street Southwest and 78th Place West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.
716 block of Elm Street: Mail was stolen from a mailbox. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male committed theft and was booked into jail for theft 3.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: A found gift card was turned in to the station and booked into found property.
500 block of Walnut Street: A citizen turned in a charm/pendant she had found. The citizen also wanted to claim the property if an owner is not identified.
23800 block of Highway 99: A adult male was arrested for first-degree criminal trespassing.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was suspected of shoplifting. Investigation determined no theft was confirmed.
8100 block of 236TH Street Southwest: A female reported being physically assaulted outside her apartment complex. Female only knows the suspect by first name. The case is ongoing.
24100 block of Highway 99: A local retail store reports a male and female stole merchandise from the location. Both suspects were last seen driving away toward the highway. Case is ongoing.
15300 block of Highway 99: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an area search for an assault suspect.
Oct. 27
10000 block of Edmonds Way: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported in a secured parking garage
23300 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole a tow dolly off an equipment lot.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A male was arrested an outstanding warrant and for possession of stolen property.
2300 block of Highway 99: A transient male was trespassed from local grocery store for harassing customers.
21900 block of Highway 99: An adult female was arrested and booked for theft and assault at local store.
21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked for stalking.
Oct. 28
18200 block of Sunset Way: An adult male had his Social Security number stolen. No suspect information at this time.
22200 block of Highway 99: An adult male was contacted at a motel and arrested for a warrant.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male committed theft and was booked into jail for third-degree theft and trespass.
900 block of Puget Drive: Charges were referred for DUI after a single-vehicle rollover collision.
7400 block of 208th Street Southwest: A male resident was arrested after assaulting his roommate. Male was transported to county jail and booked.
200 Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West: A collision resulted in discovery of stolen license plates.
Oct. 29
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole property from a business. He was arrested and booked into jail.
600 block of 6th Avenue North: A welfare check request results in forced entry of apartment to render aid.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: An adult male was trespassed from restaurant after refusing to leave.
8300 block of 234th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was investigated. The vehicle was determined not to be stolen but improper displayed license plates were seized.
22200 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
400 block of 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect attempted to break into two separate buildings at an apartment complex.
470 block of Admiral Way: An adult female found a ring at the beach and gave it to law enforcement.
21900 block of Highway 99: Staff wanted a male removed and trespassed from business.
130 block of West Dayton Street: A U-Haul truck was stolen from hotel overnight.
Oct. 30
700 block of Aloha Street: A local church was a victim of check fraud and ID theft.
21900 block of Highway 99: A burglary suspect from other agency tracked to location via “Find My iPhone” capabilities.
500 block of Main Street: Pumpkins were smashed by unknown suspects.
23600 block of Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.
22020 block of Highway 99: A adult male was trespassed from a dealership for rude behavior.
19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway: An adult female was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: Two shoplifters fled the location in vehicle after stealing items.
Oct. 31
8700 block of 182nd Place Southwest: Multiple mailboxes were broken into overnight.
1000 block of 7th Avenue South: A female has her dog attacked by two dogs as she was walking in a neighborhood.
9000 block of 240th Street Southwest: A female wanted to report a scam phone call in which an unidentified subject pretended to be from her phone company and requested her driver’s license information.
Nov. 1
21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
8000 block of 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found in a park bathroom.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult and juvenile male were arrested for shoplifting food from grocery store. Both released from the scene pending charges.
21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from location after shoplifting.
23800 block of Highway 99: An adult male arrested for a warrant.
Nov. 2
600 block of Edmonds Way: A burglary was reported at a local gas station. Suspects fled the scene and were unable to be located by police.
1000 block of 3rd Avenue South: Unauthorized purchases made on victim’s EBT card.
23300 block of Edmonds Way: A residential burglary was reported, the suspects fled the scene.
24100 block of Highway 99: Items were stolen from store by unknown subject.
Nov. 3
7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for assaulting girlfriend.
7300 block of 215th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for a domestic violence court-order violation, and booked into jail.
900 block of Daley Street: An unknown female suspect attempted to fraudulently cash a check.
21900 block of Highway 99: A report of a female committing criminal harassment on a worker at a store was made. The worker requested to press charges. The female was not on scene when police arrived.
Nov. 4
23900 block of Highway 99: An adult male booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree trespassing, obstructing, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
23700 block of 84th Avenue West: An adult male trespassed on unoccupied property.
7600 block of 206 Street: Southwest: A male fell down inside a residence and police forced entry. Male was transported to the hospital.
21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male was trespassed for stealing from a grocery store.
23800 block of Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop for police during attempted traffic stop.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was arrested for theft at grocery store.
21100 block of 72nd Avenue West: Stolen license plates were recovered, no arrest was made.
22000 block of Highway 99: A male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a rear-end collision.
9020 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a residence after a verbal argument. No signs of assault were seen, no arrests were made.
Nov. 5
21900 block of Highway 99: A male was arrested on a warrant and was booked into jail.
7700 block of 228th Street Southwest: An adult female was arrested for assaulting her husband and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block of Highway 99: A female shoplifted from business, but was not located or identified.
Nov. 6
13000 block of Meridian Avenue South: An adult male subject was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and later found to be in unlawful possession of a firearm following a search warrant.
20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A warrant subject was picked up from SCORE Jail and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21500 block of 73rd Place West: A civil dispute was reported over a PayPal transaction.
24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male stole items from store and was booked for third-degree theft and four outstanding warrants.
22900 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled at apartment complex.
21900 block of Highway 99: An adult male shoplifted from grocery store. He was officially trespassed and given a criminal citation.
1100 block of 5th Avenue South: An adult male and female reported being stalked by the female’s ex-husband.
21900 block of Highway 99: A male was trespass from a local grocery store for selling food out of his vehicle.
17200 34th Place West: An Edmonds officer assisted a neighboring agency with translation on a burglary case.
24300 block of Highway 99: Charges were referred on adult male with revoked license.
1200 block of Central Avenue South: A male with warrant in Kent Jail was transported to Snohomish County Jail for booking.
23600 block of Highway 99: An adult male was trespassed from a business and arrested for outstanding warrants.
Nov. 7
24100 block of Highway 99: An adult male was booked into Snohomish County jail for theft, warrant and obstruction.
8700 block of Main Street: A suspicious vehicle was towed due to public safety concerns.
100 block of 5th Avenue South: A domestic argument via social media resulted in a male following a female.
100 block of Main Street: A adult male was trespassed from business.
