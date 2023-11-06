Edmonds police continue to investigate vehicle-pedestrian collision in Perrinville

Edmonds police are continuing to investigate Sunday afternoon’s vehicle collision at Olympic View Drive and 76th Avenue West involving an 87-year-old female driver and two female pedestrians, ages 77 and 80, all Edmonds residents.

Both pedestrians — who were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center — are in stable condition, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

The incident occurred just before 12:45 p.m. in Edmonds’ Perrinville neighborhood. Investigating officers determined the driver was traveling northbound on 76th Avenue West and had come to a stop at a sign before proceeding, while the pedestrians were crossing in the crosswalk from east to west on the north side of the intersection.

“The speed limit on 76th Avenue West is 30 mph, and our initial evidence does not indicate a violation of speed laws or failing to stop at the sign as contributing factors,” McClure said. “Currently, there is no video surveillance footage of the incident. However, investigators did interview one witness driver, who observed the point of impact.”

This intersection has shared jurisdictional boundaries with the City of Lynnwood and since January 2022 has had only one reported collision, McClure added.

“The Edmonds Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members. We encourage all residents to remain vigilant and always follow traffic rules,” he said.